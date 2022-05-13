Can A.I. Know What You’re Feeling?
A.I. that can read emotion is the next frontier in machine learning.
Episode Notes
Companies are developing and selling A.I. products intended to tell your boss or your teacher how you’re feeling.
Guest: Kate Kaye, reporter for Protocol
Host: Lizzie O’Leary