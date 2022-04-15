Elonnnnnnnnnnnnn!
What does Elon Musk really want with Twitter?
Episode Notes
Is Musk’s bid to take Twitter private a genuine attempt to mold the social network in his image? Or is he just going to have some fun, make some money, and walk away?
Guest: Felix Salmon, host of Slate Money and chief financial correspondent for Axios
Host: Lizzie O’Leary