What Next: TBD

Elonnnnnnnnnnnnn!

What does Elon Musk really want with Twitter?

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Is Musk’s bid to take Twitter private a genuine attempt to mold the social network in his image? Or is he just going to have some fun, make some money, and walk away?

Guest: Felix Salmon, host of Slate Money and chief financial correspondent for Axios

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

Advertisement

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.