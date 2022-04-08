Elon Trolls the SEC
The Tesla billionaire is now Twitter’s largest shareholder. Will he remake the platform in his image?
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
With 9.1% ownership of Twitter—and a board seat—Elon Musk is the new master of Twitter’s future. Why did the wealthiest man in the world just take over the world’s most influential platform?
Guest: Ranjan Roy, writer of the Margins newsletter
Host: Lizzie O’Leary