Elon Trolls the SEC

With 9.1% ownership of Twitter—and a board seat—Elon Musk is the new master of Twitter’s future. Why did the wealthiest man in the world just take over the world’s most influential platform?

Guest: Ranjan Roy, writer of the Margins newsletter
Host: Lizzie O’Leary

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.