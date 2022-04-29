What Elon Wants With Twitter
The purchase of Twitter is almost across the line. Now what?
Twitter is the platform of choice for politicians, journalists, academics, and many other agenda-setters. Twitter influences conversations that take place in newsrooms and statehouses. What happens if the company is placed in the hands of a pugnacious, provocative plutocrat like Elon Musk?
Guest: Will Oremus, tech reporter for the Washington Post
Host: Seth Stevenson