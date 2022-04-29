What Next: TBD

What Elon Wants With Twitter

The purchase of Twitter is almost across the line. Now what?

Twitter is the platform of choice for politicians, journalists, academics, and many other agenda-setters. Twitter influences conversations that take place in newsrooms and statehouses. What happens if the company is placed in the hands of a pugnacious, provocative plutocrat like Elon Musk?

Guest: Will Oremus, tech reporter for the Washington Post

Host: Seth Stevenson

Every Friday and Sunday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

