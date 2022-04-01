The White House’s Favorite Tech Billionaire
Google’s Ex-CEO built considerable influence in Biden’s Office of Science and Technology. Did he cross the line?
Episode Notes
Why did Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt spend over a decade building relationships with the most powerful Democrats in America?
Guest: Alex Thompson, reporter at Politico