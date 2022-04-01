What Next: TBD

The White House’s Favorite Tech Billionaire

Google’s Ex-CEO built considerable influence in Biden’s Office of Science and Technology. Did he cross the line?

Why did Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt spend over a decade building relationships with the most powerful Democrats in America?

Guest: Alex Thompson, reporter at Politico

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.