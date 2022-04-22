What Next: TBD

The COVID Data Disaster

The CDC moved the goalposts on COVID-19. Can we still fight the pandemic without a clear picture of the data?

Are we facing down yet another COVID wave right now? Does it matter?

Guest: Katherine Wu, staff writer for The Atlantic

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.