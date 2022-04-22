The COVID Data Disaster
The CDC moved the goalposts on COVID-19. Can we still fight the pandemic without a clear picture of the data?
Episode Notes
Are we facing down yet another COVID wave right now? Does it matter?
Guest: Katherine Wu, staff writer for The Atlantic
Host: Lizzie O’Leary