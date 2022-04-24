A New High-Tech Weapon in Ukraine
How is facial recognition technology is being deployed on the front lines in Ukraine?
Episode Notes
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia is uncovering new wartime applications for facial recognition technology.
Guest: Aric Toler, director of research and training at Bellingcat
Host: Lizzie O’Leary