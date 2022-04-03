What Next: TBD

A Conversation With Europe’s Top Tech Cop

Margrethe Vestager just wants big tech companies to play by the same rules as everyone else.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

For nearly a decade, Margrethe Vestager has led Europe’s efforts to rein in big tech. One newspaper article described Vestager as putting the fear of God into Silicon Valley. How is she thinking about fairness in tech in 2022?

Guest: Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for a Europe fit for the Digital Age

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

Advertisement

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.