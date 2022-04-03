A Conversation With Europe’s Top Tech Cop
Margrethe Vestager just wants big tech companies to play by the same rules as everyone else.
Episode Notes
For nearly a decade, Margrethe Vestager has led Europe’s efforts to rein in big tech. One newspaper article described Vestager as putting the fear of God into Silicon Valley. How is she thinking about fairness in tech in 2022?
Guest: Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for a Europe fit for the Digital Age
Host: Lizzie O’Leary