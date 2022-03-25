What Next: TBD

Why the Zelensky Deepfake Failed

Even low-quality deepfakes can have an enormous impact.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

The FBI warned that Russia would use deepfakes to support its invasion of Ukraine. Are they missing the real threat?

Guest: Noah Giansiracusa, professor of math and data science at Bentley University.

Host: Seth Stevenson

Advertisement

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host