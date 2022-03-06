What Next: TBD

When Your Retina Needs a Software Update

What do you do when your bionic eye becomes obsolete?

Second Sight restored partial vision to hundreds of patients around the world through retinal implants. Then, on the verge of bankruptcy, they abandoned the project. Now, over 300 patients with Second Sight technology in their bodies are asking: what will happen to us?

Guest: Eliza Strickland, senior editor at IEEE Spectrum

