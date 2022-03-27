What Next: TBD

The Cost of Going Off-Grid

Is there a downside to being entirely energy self-sufficient?

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Going off-grid can seem appealing in lots of ways. But are there consequences if everyone unplugs from the system? Are there costs we haven’t considered?

Guest: Ivan Penn, renewable energy correspondent for the New York Times

Host: Seth Stevenson

Advertisement

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host