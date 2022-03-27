The Cost of Going Off-Grid
Is there a downside to being entirely energy self-sufficient?
Episode Notes
Going off-grid can seem appealing in lots of ways. But are there consequences if everyone unplugs from the system? Are there costs we haven’t considered?
Guest: Ivan Penn, renewable energy correspondent for the New York Times
Host: Seth Stevenson