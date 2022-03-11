Putin’s Internet Crackdown
The Kremlin is resorting to extreme measures to control the information landscape in Russia.
Episode Notes
Vladimir Putin has always regarded the internet with suspicion. Now, with western tech companies pulling out of Russia and control of the war narrative slipping, he sees an opening. Will Putin wall off Russia from the rest of the digital world?
Guests:
Yana Pashaeva, Moscow-based journalist
Justin Sherman, fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative