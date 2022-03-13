How Minnesota Spied On Protesters
Operation Safety Net was supposed to keep the peace during the Chauvin trial. Did it abuse its power?
Episode Notes
When Minnesota’s Operation Safety Net, a coordinated effort among nine Minnesota law enforcement agencies, was announced in February 2021, its mission was to ensure the trial of Derek Chauvin would proceed peacefully. It also promised to protect people’s right to gather and demonstrate peacefully.
Did Operation Safety Net keep its promise?
Guest: Tate Ryan-Mosley, reporter for MIT Tech review
Host: Lizzie O’Leary