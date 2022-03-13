What Next: TBD

How Minnesota Spied On Protesters

Operation Safety Net was supposed to keep the peace during the Chauvin trial. Did it abuse its power?

When Minnesota’s Operation Safety Net, a coordinated effort among nine Minnesota law enforcement agencies, was announced in February 2021, its mission was to ensure the trial of Derek Chauvin would proceed peacefully. It also promised to protect people’s right to gather and demonstrate peacefully.
Did Operation Safety Net keep its promise?

Guest: Tate Ryan-Mosley, reporter for MIT Tech review
Host: Lizzie O’Leary

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.