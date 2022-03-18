Hong Kong’s Covid Crisis
Why did the city fail to vaccinate its elderly population?
Episode Notes
Hong Kong’s zero-COVID policy got enviable results, but inadvertently set the stage for disaster. What will it take to change course?
Guest: Dr. Karen Grépin, Associate Professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong
Host: Lizzie O’Leary