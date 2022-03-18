What Next: TBD

Hong Kong’s Covid Crisis

Why did the city fail to vaccinate its elderly population?

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Hong Kong’s zero-COVID policy got enviable results, but inadvertently set the stage for disaster. What will it take to change course?

Guest: Dr. Karen Grépin, Associate Professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

Advertisement

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.