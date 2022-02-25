Russia’s Other Battlefront
Vladimir Putin has spent years testing an arsenal of cyber weapons against Ukraine.
Episode Notes
For seven years, Ukraine has served as a virtual testing ground for a generation of cyber weaponry capable of taking down power grids, networks, and supply chains. With an invasion of Ukraine underway, will these weapons come into play?
Guest: Andy Greenberg, senior writer at WIRED and the author of the book Sandworm: A New Era of Cyberwar and the Hunt for the Kremlin’s Most Dangerous Hackers
Host: Lizzie O’Leary