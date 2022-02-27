Peter Thiel, Patron of the Populist Right
Why the enigmatic founder and investor is turning his attention to politics full-time.
Episode Notes
Peter Thiel spent the better part of two decades molding the tech industry in his image. Now, he’s leaving Facebook behind and turning his attention to politics. Is Thiel the next kingmaker for the populist right?
Max Chafkin, writer for Bloomberg and is the author of The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley’s Pursuit of Power