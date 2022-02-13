What Next: TBD

The Rise of a Fast Fashion Juggernaut

Shein isn’t just changing the fast fashion industry. It’s changing the way Americans shop.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

In just a few short years, the Chinese fast fashion company Shein upended the way countless young women shop online. It’s approach could soon shape the way everyone else shops, too.

Guest: Louise Matsakis, freelance technology reporter

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

Advertisement

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.