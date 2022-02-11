How Safe Is the Metaverse?
For early adopters, there’s a dark underbelly to Meta’s new world.
Episode Notes
Facebook’s first crack at the metaverse has a problem: kids. Underage users seem to be flooding Horizon Worlds, potentially putting themselves at risk.
Is Meta doomed to repeat Facebook’s mistakes?
Guest: Will Oremus, technology news analysis writer for the Washington Post.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary