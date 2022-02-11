What Next: TBD

How Safe Is the Metaverse?

For early adopters, there’s a dark underbelly to Meta’s new world.

Episode Notes

Facebook’s first crack at the metaverse has a problem: kids. Underage users seem to be flooding Horizon Worlds, potentially putting themselves at risk.

Is Meta doomed to repeat Facebook’s mistakes?

Guest: Will Oremus, technology news analysis writer for the Washington Post.

Host: Lizzie O’Leary

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.