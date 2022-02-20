The COVAX Fantasy
How a plan to vaccinate the world came undone.
Episode Notes
Over two years into the pandemic, much of the world remains either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or lacking access to mRNA vaccines entirely. How did the leading effort to vaccinate the world go so wrong?
Guest: Achal Prabhala, coordinator of the AccessIBSA project and a fellow of the Shuttleworth Foundation, in Bangalore.
Host: Lizzie O’Leary