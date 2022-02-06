The Code That Runs Your Life
COBOL is 60 years old and still propping up the world’s financial and health-care institutions.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you're on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.
Set up manually:
Episode Notes
Banks, health-care providers, and retailers around the world still rely on COBOL, a programming language originally developed in the 1960s. By all accounts, the code is powerful, practical, and very rarely problematic. But the small group of people who still know the language are aging out of the workforce.
What happens when there are no more COBOL coders left?
Guest: Clive Thompson, journalist and author of “Coders: The Making of a New Tribe and the Remaking of the World.”