Where Are the Little Kids’ Vaccines?

Parents of children under 5 are still waiting.

Today on What Next TBD: What is going on with little kids’ vaccines? Why don’t they seem to be a priority for the government or the pharmaceutical companies, even as parents are stressed to breaking point? We discuss the state of the current trials and the burnout parents are facing with Meg Tirrell, health and science correspondent for CNBC, and co-host of the Readout Loud podcast.

