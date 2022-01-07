What Next: TBD

The Aftermath of Elizabeth Holmes

The wunderkind founder is guilty of defrauding investors.

Episode Notes

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors this week in federal court. The former CEO, wunderkind, and blood mogul has been the subject of intense legal interest and public fascination ever since her company, Theranos, was beset by scandal in 2015.

Today on What Next: TBD we follow up with Rebecca Jarvis, host of The Dropout podcast and ABC News’ chief business, technology, and economics correspondent. We dig into the verdict and ask if Silicon Valley will finally confront the elements of its culture that allowed Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos to run wild with investors’ money, and patients’ health. You can listen to The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial now, wherever you get your podcasts.

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.