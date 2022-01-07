The Aftermath of Elizabeth Holmes
The wunderkind founder is guilty of defrauding investors.
Episode Notes
Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of defrauding investors this week in federal court. The former CEO, wunderkind, and blood mogul has been the subject of intense legal interest and public fascination ever since her company, Theranos, was beset by scandal in 2015.
Today on What Next: TBD we follow up with Rebecca Jarvis, host of The Dropout podcast and ABC News’ chief business, technology, and economics correspondent. We dig into the verdict and ask if Silicon Valley will finally confront the elements of its culture that allowed Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos to run wild with investors’ money, and patients’ health. You can listen to The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial now, wherever you get your podcasts.