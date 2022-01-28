The Downfall of One of the World’s Biggest Brains
IBM’s Watson was supposed to transform health care. Last week, it was sold off for scrap.
Episode Notes
Ten years ago, IBM made a gamble. Through a monumental advertising and PR campaign, it promised that its AI technology–Watson–would transform the health care industry as we know it. A decade and billions of dollars later, Watson Health is being sold for parts.
What went wrong with IBM’s “moonshot?” And what does Watson’s failure tell us about the promise of AI for health care?
Guest: Casey Ross, national technology correspondent for STAT