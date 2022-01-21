Why Does Matt Damon Want Me to Buy Crypto?
A celebrity helps us unpack the latest Hollywood hustle.
Episode Notes
A recent advertisement for crypto.com, featuring Matt Damon, was met with widespread mockery online. But Damon’s ad is only the most visible example of a much broader—and more insidious—trend of celebrity cryptocurrency endorsements. Is the partnership between crypto and Hollywood really dangerous? And what separates the trend from run-of-the-mill salesmanship?
Guests: Jacob Silverman, staff writer for the New Republic and Ben McKenzie, actor, writer, and director.