How Hackers Hold Schools for Ransom

When classes move online, hackers see an opportunity.

Ransomware attacks—when hackers break into digital systems, encrypt files, and demand payment to unlock them—isn’t new. But 2020 has seen an explosion in the frequency of these hacks, which are often targeted at schools and hospitals. Who is behind this recent spate of attacks? And is there anything schools and hospitals can do to protect themselves?

Guests:

Jessica Beyer, teacher at Baltimore County Public Schools
Dave Uberti, cybersecurity reporter at the Wall Street Journal

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.