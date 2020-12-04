How Hackers Hold Schools for Ransom
When classes move online, hackers see an opportunity.
Episode Notes
Ransomware attacks—when hackers break into digital systems, encrypt files, and demand payment to unlock them—isn’t new. But 2020 has seen an explosion in the frequency of these hacks, which are often targeted at schools and hospitals. Who is behind this recent spate of attacks? And is there anything schools and hospitals can do to protect themselves?
Guests:
Jessica Beyer, teacher at Baltimore County Public Schools
Dave Uberti, cybersecurity reporter at the Wall Street Journal