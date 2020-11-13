How Tough Will Biden Really Be on Big Tech?
His presidency may be the last chance to constrain the far-reaching power of the tech giants.
Episode Notes
When Barack Obama first won the White House, back in 2008, with Joe Biden as his vice president, the executive branch’s stance towards tech and tech companies was seen as cooperative, progressive, and forward-thinking. This time around, the tech giants can expect a very different relationship.
Will Biden be the president to finally rein in big tech?
Guest: Cecilia Kang, technology reporter at the New York Times