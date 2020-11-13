What Next: TBD

How Tough Will Biden Really Be on Big Tech?

His presidency may be the last chance to constrain the far-reaching power of the tech giants.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Episode Notes

When Barack Obama first won the White House, back in 2008, with Joe Biden as his vice president, the executive branch’s stance towards tech and tech companies was seen as cooperative, progressive, and forward-thinking. This time around, the tech giants can expect a very different relationship.

Will Biden be the president to finally rein in big tech?

Guest: Cecilia Kang, technology reporter at the New York Times

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.