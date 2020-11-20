Inside Biden’s COVID Team
One of the president-elect’s coronavirus advisors says Trump’s refusal to concede is costing lives.
When Joe Biden takes office in two months, the federal government will take on a new stance in its fight to contain the coronavirus. The broad strokes of that strategy have been outlined in debates and on campaign websites, but now the real work begins.
Two weeks ago, the president-elect appointed a team of 13 advisors to answer some key questions. How can the new government win the trust of the 73 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump? What would a national mask mandate look like? How will the different vaccines be distributed?
A member of President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 council takes us behind the scenes.
Guest: Celine Gounder, member of the Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board, and host of the American Diagnosis and Epidemic podcasts.