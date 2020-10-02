The Attack on Florida’s Latino Voters
A flood of Spanish-language misinformation could tip the scales in Florida.
Episode Notes
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spanish-speaking voters in Florida have been exposed to a steady uptick in falsities and conspiracy theories. This misinformation is shared in WhatsApp groups, Facebook groups, and YouTube channels, then amplified by enormously popular local radio stations. Now there are signs that the flood of misinformation is having an effect. Groups that voted Democrat in 2016 seem to be leaning to the right.
Will this onslaught of misinformation tilt the Latino vote in Florida? And if so, what does that mean for Florida’s 29 electoral votes?
Guest: Eduardo Gamarra, professor of politics and international relations at Florida International University.