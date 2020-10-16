Facebook Flips on Holocaust Denial
The social network’s reversal on its most controversial policy signals a shift to a new way of thinking about speech.
Episode Notes
Two years ago, Mark Zuckerberg held up Holocaust denial as an example of the type of speech that would be protected on Facebook. The company wouldn’t take down content simply because it was incorrect. This week, Facebook reversed that stance. Is this decision the first step toward a new way of policing speech on the social network?
Guest: Evelyn Douek: lecturer at Harvard Law School and affiliate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society