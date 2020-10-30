The Fight Against Election Day Falsehoods
Researchers are expecting a deluge misinformation on Election Day.
Episode Notes
The 2016 general election changed the way we think about information online and its power to sway results. Four years later, Americans will vote amid a surge of misinformation, collected and distorted to fit political narratives.
What can people and platforms do to protect the truth in this most consequential election?
Guests:
Renee DiResta, Research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory
Justin Hendrix, founder of Tech Policy Press