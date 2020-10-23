A Historic Case Against Google
For the first time in two decades, the federal government is trying to loosen Google’s grip on search.
Episode Notes
It’s been 22 years since the federal government last brought a meaningful legal challenge to a big tech company. Back then, when the Justice Department sued Microsoft, the outcome changed the direction of the company for years to come. Now, the Department of Justice is coming for Google. Can the search giant resist this challenge to its role as the gatekeeper of the internet?
Guest: Tony Romm, technology reporter at the Washington Post