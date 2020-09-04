What Next: TBD

The Limits of Filming Police Brutality

Smartphone ubiquity and body cameras were supposed to change policing for the better. What went wrong?

In the wake of the killing of Michael Brown in 2014, and the national protests that followed, many believed that video shared on social media, along with footage from body cameras, would reshape the relationship between police and citizens. Five years later, one thing is clear: It didn’t work. Can viral videos really hold power to account?

And why do we so often put our faith in technological solutions to solve societal problems?

Guests:
Bijan Stephen, reporter at the Verge
Ethan Zuckerman, former director, the Center for Civic Media, MIT

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

