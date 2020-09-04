The Limits of Filming Police Brutality
Smartphone ubiquity and body cameras were supposed to change policing for the better. What went wrong?
Episode Notes
In the wake of the killing of Michael Brown in 2014, and the national protests that followed, many believed that video shared on social media, along with footage from body cameras, would reshape the relationship between police and citizens. Five years later, one thing is clear: It didn’t work. Can viral videos really hold power to account?
And why do we so often put our faith in technological solutions to solve societal problems?
Guests:
Bijan Stephen, reporter at the Verge
Ethan Zuckerman, former director, the Center for Civic Media, MIT