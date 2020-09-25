What Next: TBD

A Vaccine Won’t Be the End

Many of us are hoping that an effective vaccine will end mask-wearing and social distancing. That would be a mistake.

As of Sept. 24, there are 42 vaccines in clinical trials on humans. At least 92 others are being developed but have not yet gone to trial. For months, the world has tracked the progression of these vaccines closely, with the expectation that once one arrives on the market, we can finally start to go back to normal. But is that true? Does the world really look much different with an effective vaccine?

Guest: Dr. Paul Offit,  professor of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

