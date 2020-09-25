A Vaccine Won’t Be the End
Many of us are hoping that an effective vaccine will end mask-wearing and social distancing. That would be a mistake.
Episode Notes
As of Sept. 24, there are 42 vaccines in clinical trials on humans. At least 92 others are being developed but have not yet gone to trial. For months, the world has tracked the progression of these vaccines closely, with the expectation that once one arrives on the market, we can finally start to go back to normal. But is that true? Does the world really look much different with an effective vaccine?
Guest: Dr. Paul Offit, professor of pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.