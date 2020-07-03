What Next: TBD

What’s a City Without the Office?

The future of the corporate office and the future of the American city aren’t easily separated.

Episode Notes

Since March, white-collar offices in major cities across the United States have stood empty. Now, with growing evidence that the workforce is equally effective at home, companies and designers are starting to rethink the office—what it looks like, what it’s used for, and if it’s really needed at all.

But this wholesale reimagining of office life comes at a cost. How will the severe reduction of commuters transform American cities?

Guests:

John Capobianco, principal at IA Interior Architects
Hannah Hackathorn, principal at Unispace
Ellen Baer, BID president, Hudson Square

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

