A Hidden Side of Police Abuse

Responding to protests around the country, the New York City Council passed the POST Act: Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology last ewek. The bill will require the NYPD to reveal the extent of their surveillance technology deployed within the city. For the first time, New Yorkers will get a clear picture of the technology being employed to watch and trace them. Experts say to expect the worst.

Guest: Ángel S. Díaz, counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice.