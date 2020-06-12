Is This the End of Facial Recognition?

This week, three of the leading developers of facial-recognition technology announced they would stop, or at least pause, selling this technology to police. The decision stems from evidence of racial bias inherent in these tools. For the researchers who first uncovered the deep-seated, it’s a watershed moment. Will facial-recognition technology continue to grow unchecked? Or will this wee’s announcements result in lasting change?

Guest: Deb Raji, technology fellow at the AI Now Institute.