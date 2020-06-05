Your Delivery Habit Isn’t Helping
Apps like DoorDash and Grubhub are doing more harm than good.
Episode Notes
In the midst of the pandemic, protests and police lockdowns, restaurants are turning increasingly to delivery apps like DoorDash and Grubhub to stay afloat. But with shady tactics, soaring fees, and deep-seated flaws with the business model of the entire industry, delivery startups may do more harm than good.
Guest: Ranjan Roy, CEO at the Edge Group and writer of Margins newsletter