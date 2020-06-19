What Next: TBD

Why Remote Learning Failed

After three months of school closures, data about the impact of the coronavirus on learning is starting to trickle in. It’s far from reassuring.

In March, when schools across the country shut down, few people could have guessed that students wouldn’t return until the fall. Schools weren’t equipped to deploy remote-learning curricula, technology was in short supply, and most parents weren’t free to guide their children through lessons during the day.

Three months later, little has changed. And all that time out of the classroom has taken a toll on students. Can they recover in time for the fall?

Guest: Dana Goldstein, national correspondent at the New York Times

