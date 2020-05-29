What Next: TBD

Trump and Twitter Go to War

Twitter fact-checked the president’s tweets. Two days later, he issued an executive order that aims to redefine free speech online.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

Episode Notes

On Tuesday, after years of inaction, Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump’s tweets for the first time. Six words were added below the original text, directing readers to outside articles refuting his claims.

Two days later, the president signed an executive order that aims to change the nature of online speech and the platforms that host it.

Guest: Casey Newton, Silicon Valley editor at the Verge

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.