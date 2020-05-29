Trump and Twitter Go to War
Twitter fact-checked the president’s tweets. Two days later, he issued an executive order that aims to redefine free speech online.
Episode Notes
On Tuesday, after years of inaction, Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump’s tweets for the first time. Six words were added below the original text, directing readers to outside articles refuting his claims.
Two days later, the president signed an executive order that aims to change the nature of online speech and the platforms that host it.
Guest: Casey Newton, Silicon Valley editor at the Verge