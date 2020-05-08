Should You Get an Antibody Test?

Yesterday, New York City announced that it would provide 140,000 free antibody tests to residents who want to know if they have been exposed to the coronavirus. And New York isn’t alone: large-scale antibody testing is ramping up around the country.

But with faulty tests flooding the market and questions about whether a positive test really confers immunity are antibody tests really worth the bother?

Guests: Shannon Palus, staff writer for Slate, and Dr. Natalie E. Dean, assistant professor of biostatistics at the University of Florida.