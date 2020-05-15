Decoding the Flood of COVID Data
How to turn data into decisions.
Episode Notes
Every week, it feels like some new piece of coronavirus information dominates the headlines. Mysterious symptoms, changing government directives. This constant trickle of updates can quickly turn into a flood.
How should normal people interpret this deluge of data?
Guest: Emily Oster, professor of economics at Brown University and co-founder of COVID-Explained.