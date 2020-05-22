What Is Elon Musk Thinking?
A public battle over a Tesla plant closure shows what happens when big tech goes up against local government.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
As the coronavirus shut down manufacturing across California in March and April, Elon Musk only wanted one thing: to start making cars again.
So when local government officials in Alameda County got in his way, Musk took the fight public, and won.
Guest: Kara Swisher, co-host of the Pivot podcast.