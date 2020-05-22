What Next: TBD

What Is Elon Musk Thinking?

A public battle over a Tesla plant closure shows what happens when big tech goes up against local government.

Episode Notes

As the coronavirus shut down manufacturing across California in March and April, Elon Musk only wanted one thing: to start making cars again.

So when local government officials in Alameda County got in his way, Musk took the fight public, and won.

Guest: Kara Swisher, co-host of the Pivot podcast.

