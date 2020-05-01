How the Crisis Could Embolden Big Tech
While much of the economy suffers fallout from the coronavirus, the tech giants see an opportunity.
Episode Notes
This week, the world’s largest tech companies posted their quarterly earnings. And—unlike the situation for most other companies in the world—things aren’t looking so bad. With the global economy reeling, and people sheltering indoors, the tech giants have an opportunity to reshape the way we live. Don’t expect them to wait on the sidelines.
Guest: Elizabeth Dwoskin, Silicon Valley correspondent at the Washington Post