Can We Really Make a Safe Vaccine in 18 Months?
How fast is too fast when it comes to finding the fix for COVID-19?
Episode Notes
There are over 60 vaccines for the coronavirus currently in development. Four of them are already being tested in humans. As researchers move at breakneck speed to find a vaccine, they’re debating breaking (or at least bending) the rules that ensure the end product is safe.
How do we balance speed with safety in the rush to develop a vaccine?
Guest: Dr. Timothy Lahey, an infectious diseases doctor, ethicist, and vaccine researcher at the University of Vermont Medical Center.