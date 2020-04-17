Can the U.S. Really Track the Coronavirus?
Widespread contact tracing will be critical for preventing a resurgence of the coronavirus.
Episode Notes
Before the U.S. can start opening back up, states will need to put systems in place for “contact tracing,” or meticulous tracking of the disease within communities. South Korea’s extensive tracing program has all but eliminated the spread of the virus within its borders. What will it take for the U.S. to do the same?
Guests: Raphael Rashid, a freelance journalist, and Dr. Mike Reid, professor at University of California, San Francisco