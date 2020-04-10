The Limits of Coronavirus Predictions
Can mathematical models chart the course of this pandemic?
Episode Notes
As governments around the world try to predict the toll and duration of the coronavirus, they’re turning increasingly to a handful of forecasting models for answers. But many of the leading models differ drastically in their approach and methods. What do we need to know about these forecasts? And what are their limitations?
Guest: Jordan Ellenberg, mathematics professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison