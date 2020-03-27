What Next: TBD

Where Are All the Tests?

Here’s why America isn’t ready for widespread coronavirus testing.

Episode Notes

The United States failed to roll out widespread testing in the early days of the pandemic. Now it faces critical shortages of supplies as it scrambles to track the disease around the country.

Until testing is available at scale, Americans won’t be able to return to their normal lives. So: what will it take to solve the country’s testing shortage?

Guest: Robert P. Baird, contributor to the New Yorker