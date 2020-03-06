Did the Internet Doom a Pregnancy?
The real-life cost of online misinformation.
Episode Notes
For pregnant women in the United States, there are plenty of reasons to mistrust the medical establishment. Mortality rates are high compared with other Western countries, and one-third of women in the United States give birth by C-section. It’s no wonder that many women turn to the internet for alternatives.
This week, the story of one woman who was drawn into a network of private Facebook groups dedicated to the idea of “freebirth,” or unassisted birth. And what happens when the misinformation shared in these private groups has real-life consequences.
Guest: Brandy Zadrozny, reporter for NBC News. Read her reporting on “freebirth.”