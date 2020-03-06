For pregnant women in the United States, there are plenty of reasons to mistrust the medical establishment. Mortality rates are high compared with other Western countries, and one-third of women in the United States give birth by C-section. It’s no wonder that many women turn to the internet for alternatives.

This week, the story of one woman who was drawn into a network of private Facebook groups dedicated to the idea of “freebirth,” or unassisted birth. And what happens when the misinformation shared in these private groups has real-life consequences.

Guest: Brandy Zadrozny, reporter for NBC News. Read her reporting on “freebirth.”