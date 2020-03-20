What Next: TBD

Big Tech Eyes the Pandemic

Silicon Valley’s biggest players have been trying to break into health care for years. The coronavirus may provide an opportunity.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

Every Friday, Slate’s popular daily news podcast What Next brings you TBD, a clear-eyed look into the future. From fake news to fake meat, algorithms to augmented reality, Lizzie O’Leary is your guide to the tech industry and the world it’s creating for us to live in.

All episodes

Host

  • Lizzie O’Leary is the host of What Next: TBD, Slate’s show about technology, power, and the future. Previously, she created and hosted Marketplace Weekend. She has reported for CNN, Bloomberg News, and the New York Times Magazine, among others. She is also a contributing writer at the Atlantic.

Episode Notes

Google has spent the last decade trying to find a foothold in the health care industry. Now they’re partnering with the federal government to build a website that will seek to address the crisis.

Can Google be trusted with our medical data?

Guest: Mason Marks, law professor at Gonzaga University School of Law and an affiliated fellow at Yale Law School’s Information Society Project.

Podcast production by Ethan Brooks.