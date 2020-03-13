What If They Close All the Schools?
As the coronavirus spreads across the country, many schools are considering moving their classes online. For many, that’s not a realistic option.
Episode Notes
Last week, the superintendent of the Northshore School District near Seattle made a difficult decision. With the coronavirus spreading rapidly in the area, she closed all 34 schools in her district and moved all classes online. But for many schools, remote learning at this scale simply isn’t an option.
With new cases appearing around the country, how will schools respond? And what happens when you send millions of students home for weeks on end?